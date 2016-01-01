Dr. William Hoppenjans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoppenjans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hoppenjans, MD
Overview
Dr. William Hoppenjans, MD is a Dermatologist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Hoppenjans works at
Locations
Northern Kentucky Dermatology Psc2701 Chancellor Dr, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-1878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Hoppenjans, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1104818798
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoppenjans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoppenjans accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoppenjans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoppenjans has seen patients for Rosacea, Impetigo and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoppenjans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoppenjans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoppenjans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoppenjans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoppenjans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.