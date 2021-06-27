Overview

Dr. William Hope, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hope works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.