Overview

Dr. William Hooper, MD is a Pulmonologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Hooper works at Coastal Pulmonary Assocoates in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.