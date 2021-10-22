Dr. William Hooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Hooper, MD is a Pulmonologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Wm. Wayne Hooper MD320 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 230-8994
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
I have a general fear of doctors. When I met Dr. Hooper I was calmed immediately by his manner. I have been seeing the doctor for quite a while to locate the contributions to my pulmonary problem. Not only did he find the causes and isolate the facts to be treated for something specific, he prescribed ways for me to work positively to abate the issues for now and long term. Dr. Hooper is wonderfully positive. He is thorough with his diagnoses and he could calm a charging Rhino. I am so grateful that he is my doctor. Thank you, Dr. Hooper, for everything. Most sincerely, Rei G
- University Of California San Diego
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- University of British Columbia
Dr. Hooper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hooper has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooper.
