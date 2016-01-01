Dr. William Hood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hood, DO
Overview
Dr. William Hood, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital.
Locations
Madison OBGYN Associates1020 River Oaks Dr Ste 430, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 932-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Hood, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326052119
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
