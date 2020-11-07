Overview

Dr. William Hong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Hong works at Stafford Medical PA in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.