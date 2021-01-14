Dr. Holcomb Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Holcomb Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Holcomb Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Holcomb Jr works at
Locations
Katherine L. Van Noy Aprn Pllc2700 Bee Caves Rd Ste 203, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 328-7222
Austin Family Mental Health PA4005 Banister Ln Ste 200C, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 328-7222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doc. Holcomb is my friend!
About Dr. William Holcomb Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1730117623
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
