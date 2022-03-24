Dr. William Holcomb, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Holcomb, OD
Overview
Dr. William Holcomb, OD is an Optometrist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Locations
EyeCare Associates21 Hughes Rd Ste 1, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (844) 206-2931
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Holcomb, OD
- Optometry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427037605
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Methodist Med Center|Eye Found Hosp-U Ala Birmingham|University Of Al Hospital
- University of Birmingham
- Ophthalmology
