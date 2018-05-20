Dr. William Hogan, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hogan, MB
Dr. William Hogan, MB is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Transplant200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 722-2130
Dr. Hogan is incredibly knowledgable, and listens to my concerns. Im always 100% confident that I am in the right place when I go to his office. He cares, but will not just tell you what you want to hear, as he looks to improve a patient's quality of life. I've been seeing him for over 10 years, for essential thrombocythemia, and wouldn't change a thing concerning my doctor, or my course of treatment.
About Dr. William Hogan, MB
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962475699
Education & Certifications
- Fred Hutchinson Canc Rsch Ctr|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Federated Hosps Sho Scheme|Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Clin
- St James's Hosp
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
