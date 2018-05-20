See All Hematologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. William Hogan, MB

Hematology & Oncology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. William Hogan, MB is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Hogan works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 722-2130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreas Transplant Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 20, 2018
Dr. Hogan is incredibly knowledgable, and listens to my concerns. Im always 100% confident that I am in the right place when I go to his office. He cares, but will not just tell you what you want to hear, as he looks to improve a patient's quality of life. I've been seeing him for over 10 years, for essential thrombocythemia, and wouldn't change a thing concerning my doctor, or my course of treatment.
Sheila Sonnek in St. Paul, MN — May 20, 2018
About Dr. William Hogan, MB

  Hematology & Oncology
  25 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1962475699
Education & Certifications

  Fred Hutchinson Canc Rsch Ctr|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
  Federated Hosps Sho Scheme|Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Clin
  St James's Hosp
  TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic - Rochester

