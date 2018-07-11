Overview

Dr. William Hoffman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Oroville Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Cellulitis and Nail and Nail Bed Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.