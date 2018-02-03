See All Gastroenterologists in Lakewood, WA
Gastroenterology
4 (14)
Dr. William Hirota, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Hirota works at Practice in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Lakewood
    11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 03, 2018
My experience with Dr. Hirota has always been a positive one. I have been with him for 20+ years. I see him for EGDs and Colonoscopies. Always pleasant and professional. Good listener and types pretty fast.
honokaa in puyallup, wa — Feb 03, 2018
  Gastroenterology
  English
  Male
  1952388142
  WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
  WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
  Georgetown University School Of Medicine
  Internal Medicine
  St. Clare Hospital

Dr. William Hirota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Hirota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hirota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Hirota has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea, and more.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

