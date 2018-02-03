Dr. William Hirota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hirota, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Hirota, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Locations
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Lakewood11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Hirota has always been a positive one. I have been with him for 20+ years. I see him for EGDs and Colonoscopies. Always pleasant and professional. Good listener and types pretty fast.
About Dr. William Hirota, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1952388142
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hirota using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hirota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirota has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.