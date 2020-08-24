Dr. Hinkley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Hinkley, MD
Overview
Dr. William Hinkley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
Locations
- 1 257 Dunn Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 831-5553
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hinkley has been my primary care doctor for 20 years. Treatment for high blood pressure and high cholesterol and heart failure. Received two heart splints and a pacemaker.
About Dr. William Hinkley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1962557009
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
