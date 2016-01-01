Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Hines, MD
Overview
Dr. William Hines, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Locations
-
1
Hines Family Care Center Inc.13300 New Halls Ferry Rd Ste C, Florissant, MO 63033 Directions (314) 830-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Hines, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1548442106
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.