Overview

Dr. William Hiltz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.



Dr. Hiltz works at Augusta Vascular Center-West in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.