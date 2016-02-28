Overview

Dr. William Hill Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Bibb Medical Center, Dch Regional Medical Center and Fayette Medical Center.



Dr. Hill Jr works at CARDIOLOGY CONSULTANTS in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.