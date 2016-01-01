Dr. William High, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. High is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William High, MD
Overview
Dr. William High, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Cypress Fairbanks and HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Locations
High William L MD Office2910 Fannin St Ste B, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 833-0093
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Cypress Fairbanks
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William High, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1952305443
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center | Massachusetts General Hospital
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. High has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. High accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. High has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. High has seen patients for EMG (Electromyography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. High on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. High. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. High.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. High, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. High appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.