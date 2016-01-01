Overview

Dr. William Higgins, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Cold Spring, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Higgins works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring in Cold Spring, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.