Dr. William Higgins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Higgins, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Cold Spring, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.
Dr. Higgins works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Hudson Health Plan
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Higgins, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043233182
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins speaks Spanish.
