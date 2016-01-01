Overview

Dr. William Hicks, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital and CTCA Atlanta.



They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.