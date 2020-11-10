Dr. William Hickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hickerson, MD
Dr. William Hickerson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Regional One Health.
Regional One Health877 Jefferson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 448-2579
- 2 890 Madison Ave Ste TG032, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 448-2579
UT University Plastic Surgeons, Memphis, TN1068 Cresthaven Rd Ste 500, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 866-8525
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I met Bill Hickerson when I was a patient in the Elvis Presley Burn Center in Memphis in 1986. I had 3 skin graft surgeries and 5 scalp excisions to remove a very large bald spot that I had managed to create with a grease fire. His professionalism, bedside manner and willingness to do whatever I needed to help me recover. My right hand was also severely burned. After the grafting surgeries I had almost no movement in that hand. Since that time, I yet to go to a Dr. that has not been impressed with the healing and movement that I have. Today, most people that meet me have no idea that I was ever burned. There is nothing that I cannot do with that hand. I will always be grateful to having landed with Dr. Hickerson as my burn Doctor - and I know just how lucky I was.
About Dr. William Hickerson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1033209606
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hickerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickerson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickerson has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hickerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickerson.
