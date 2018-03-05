Overview

Dr. William Hewitt III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Hewitt III works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.