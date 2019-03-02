Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. William Henry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Locations
Urological Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-5390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Henry is not only a highly competent physician, he is also a wonderful and genuine person who takes an interest in his patients. He takes the time to listen to your concerns-never rushes you. He explains things simply and is very thorough. Office staff is friendly and courteous. Definitely recommend him.
About Dr. William Henry, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1316021827
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
