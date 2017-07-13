Overview

Dr. William Hendricks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wales in Great Britain and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Hendricks works at Optum - Family Medicine in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.