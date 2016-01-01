Dr. William Heimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Heimer, MD
Overview
Dr. William Heimer, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Heimer works at
Locations
Hillcrest Dermatology3737 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (760) 537-4505
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Heimer, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225147481
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- University of Florida
