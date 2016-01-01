Overview

Dr. William Heimer, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Heimer works at Hillcrest Dermatology in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.