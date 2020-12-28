Overview

Dr. William Heim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Heim works at Hematology And Oncology Associates Of NEPA in Dunmore, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.