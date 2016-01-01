See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. William Hedrick, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Hedrick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hedrick works at FORT WAYNE CANCER CARE LLC in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Wayne Cancer Care LLC
    Fort Wayne Cancer Care LLC
7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 306, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 458-3610
    Fort Wayne
    Fort Wayne
6819 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818
(260) 969-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual Medical
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. William Hedrick, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942249883
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Virginia Hospital
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hedrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hedrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hedrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hedrick works at FORT WAYNE CANCER CARE LLC in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hedrick’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedrick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

