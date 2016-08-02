Dr. William Hedrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hedrick, MD
Overview
Dr. William Hedrick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 65 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard.
Locations
William W. Hedrick M.d. PA1805 N New Hope Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604 Directions (919) 231-6215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hedrick's experience with all aspects of medicine far exceed most health care providers. He was the first and only Doctor able to help me with my mental health issues. He is very knowledgeable and listens to everything you say.
About Dr. William Hedrick, MD
- Family Medicine
- 65 years of experience
- English, French
- 1922048578
Education & Certifications
- Grady Meml
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedrick speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedrick.
