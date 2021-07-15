See All Plastic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. William Hedden, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (89)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Hedden, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Hedden works at Hedden Plastic Surgery Center in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hedden Plastic Surgery Center
    140 Village St Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 980-1744
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 15, 2021
    It's been 9 months since my breast augmentation and they seriously just get better and better! Best decision I've ever made, I love them so much! The entire process was efficient and thorough. I felt I had all the information I needed to make an educated decision about sizing, type of implant, incision location, etc. My surgery was actually during the pandemic so I had to go in alone but the entire Hedden staff of surgeons and anesthesiologists made me feel so comfortable and taken care of. Hedden is definitely where you want to go for breasts in the Southeast.
    Courtney H — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. William Hedden, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588616551
    Education & Certifications

    • Princeton Baptist Medical Center
    • Louisiana State University
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hedden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hedden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hedden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hedden works at Hedden Plastic Surgery Center in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Hedden’s profile.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

