Dr. William Heaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Heaton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Heaton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center and Russellville Hospital.
Dr. Heaton works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Health Center201 E DR HICKS BLVD, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-8570
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
- Russellville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heaton?
Great!
About Dr. William Heaton, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1710049689
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Barnes Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heaton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heaton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heaton works at
Dr. Heaton has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Heaton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.