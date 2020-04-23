Dr. William Healey III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healey III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Healey III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Healey III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Healey III works at
Locations
William V Healey, MD901 Boren Ave Ste 1910, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 624-6987
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Healey has been extremely helpful with my issues and has prescribed medicine that works for me. He is also very careful and listens well.
About Dr. William Healey III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1912072299
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Healey III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Healey III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Healey III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healey III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healey III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healey III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.