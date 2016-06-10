See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. William Head, MD

Neurology
1.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Head, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Head works at Srino Bharam, MD, P.C. in New York, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY and Union, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William B. Head, Jr., M.D., P.C.
    154 W 14th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 620-0978
  2. 2
    William B. Head, Jr., M.D., P.C.
    1100 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-5554
  3. 3
    William B. Head, Jr., M.D., P.C.
    2333 Morris Ave Ste B117, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 353-7111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing

Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Phobia
Anxiety
Ataxia
Dementia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Migraine
Stroke
Tremor
Vertigo
Ratings & Reviews
1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(21)
About Dr. William Head, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417013160
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mount Sinai Hosp
Internship
  • Saint Vincent's Hospital
Medical Education
  • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Harvard College
Board Certifications
  • Neurology, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
