Dr. Hays III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Hays III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Hays III, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Hays III works at
Locations
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
Vascular Institute of Birmingham PC2660 10th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-9258
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very personable, positive experience, very thorough,
About Dr. William Hays III, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265473268
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Hays III works at
