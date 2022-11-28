Dr. William Haynie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Haynie, MD
Overview
Dr. William Haynie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Haynie works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists LLC1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 112, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Claiborne Memorial Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haynie?
Treated my husband in the hospital.
About Dr. William Haynie, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1588664080
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Med Ctr-Shreveport
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haynie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haynie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haynie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haynie works at
Dr. Haynie has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haynie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.