Overview

Dr. William Hawkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Hawkins works at Ear Nose & Throat Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.