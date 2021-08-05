Dr. William Hatchett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatchett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hatchett, DPM
Overview
Dr. William Hatchett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - Des Moines IA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Locations
Coastal Carolina Podiatry, Inc.4340 Ladson Blvd Ste C, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 502-7850
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I need my medical records released to dr Kessler they are not at charleston surgery center Denise Lowery
About Dr. William Hatchett, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1083689400
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital (FANK Lower Leg) - Pittsburgh PA
- Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - Des Moines IA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatchett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatchett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatchett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatchett has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatchett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatchett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatchett.
