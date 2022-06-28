Dr. William Hasler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hasler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Spectrum Health Pennock and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-5944
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-6990
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Spectrum Health Pennock
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Dr. Hasler successfully diagnosed me with celiac disease long after many doctors would have sent me on my way with an IBS diagnosis. Thanks to him I was able to confidently adopt a gluten free diet and I got my health back. Years later, I still think about how lucky I was to get a doctor that was so knowledgeable about the space and willing to do the work to identify the problem. Throughout, he took the time to hear everything I had to say and explained all of the tests he was having done. My first appointment, one of the nurses warned me "Dr. Hasler is running way behind, so you'll be waiting a while, but it's because he's the best doctor here and he takes to time to talk to all of his patients", so I just made myself comfortable with a book. It was worth it. Dr. Hasler, I hope you read this someday so you know how grateful I am for you.
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1346322872
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hasler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasler has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasler.
