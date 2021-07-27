Dr. William Harwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Harwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Harwin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Hospital
Dr. Harwin works at
Locations
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center8260 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 437-5755
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cay West1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W Ste 10, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Directions (239) 541-4633
3
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 938-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are patients of Dr. William Harwin, Cancer Specialists, Fort Myers FL. We highly and eagerly recommend Dr. Harwin and his professional and courteous staff. The office environment is excellent. We have never had a problem scheduling appointments, including emergency appointments. My husband's initial diagnosis was Stage IV Carcinoma. Dr. Harwin during that appointment personally contacted the top oncologists at Moffitt, Tampa and arranged an immediate appointment. After 3 years and 3 surgeries, and continuing treatment, my husband is today cancer free; 6- months regularly scheduled appointments with Dr. Harwin confirm that he continues to be cancer free. I was subsequently diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Because of early detection and a recommended treatment regime by Dr. Harwin, I am today in complete remission, continuing with chemotherapy and recommended treatment by Dr. Harwin.
About Dr. William Harwin, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1164413589
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- U Miami Affil Hosps
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
