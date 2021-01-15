Dr. William Harvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Harvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Harvin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Harvin works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Katy23910 Katy Fwy Ste 201, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harvin?
Went in with a severely broken leg and ankle. Dr. Harvin and his team did surgery on it and did a fantastic job fixing it up for me. I highly recommend him and his team!!!
About Dr. William Harvin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356651301
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvin works at
Dr. Harvin has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.