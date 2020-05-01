Dr. William Hartley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hartley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Hartley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital and Effingham Health System.
Locations
Heart Care Springfield459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Directions (912) 306-3156Friday10:00am - 3:00pm
Memorial Health University Physicians - Women's Care - Pooler101 W Mulberry Blvd Ste 100, Savannah, GA 31407 Directions (912) 302-3428Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Health University Physicians Heart Care - Abercorn Street6301 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 456-5777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Effingham Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hartley in one word is awesome. He listens, patient, caring. Sometimes he has to think outside the box with me, but he has my best interests in mind.
About Dr. William Hartley, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Hartley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartley has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.