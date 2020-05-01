Overview

Dr. William Hartley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital and Effingham Health System.



Dr. Hartley works at Southern Surgical Providers PC in Springfield, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.