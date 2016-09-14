Overview

Dr. William Harris, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Vitamin D Deficiency and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.