Dr. William Harris Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Harris Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St George's Univ Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.
Dr. Harris Jr works at
Locations
MUSC Women's Health at Lancaster Medical Center834 W Meeting St, Lancaster, SC 29720 Directions (803) 285-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Harris Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1346248879
Education & Certifications
- St George's Univ Of Medicine
