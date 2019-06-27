Dr. William Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Harper, MD
Overview
Dr. William Harper, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College Of Georgia Hosp & Clinic
Dr. Harper works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Center of Columbus, LLC1021 Talbotton Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 324-7700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Pyramid Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and exexceptionally friendly.
About Dr. William Harper, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1518960707
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Georgia Hosp & Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
