Dr. William Harper, MD

Cardiology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. William Harper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Harper works at Baptist Heart in Jackson, MS with other offices in Yazoo City, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Heart
    501 Marshall St Ste 104, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 969-5105
  2. 2
    Baptist Medical Center - Yazoo Inc
    823 Grand Ave, Yazoo City, MS 39194 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 751-8164

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Wheezing
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Wheezing

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 6 ratings
    Mar 05, 2021
    Dr. Harper has continued to work with me to get my blood pressure under control and lower my AFIB. He doesn't give up.
    Lillian Gordon — Mar 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Harper, MD
    About Dr. William Harper, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225145212
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Internship
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
