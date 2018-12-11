Dr. William Hark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Hark, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Richmond Allergy and Asthma Specialists9920 Independence Park Dr Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 391-8276
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Hark for over 10 years. He is efficient, very through and always makes sure that all of my questions have been answered. The staff at this practice is excellent and respectful of your time. I wouldn't go anywhere else for my allergy needs and care.
About Dr. William Hark, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1891708665
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hark works at
Dr. Hark has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.