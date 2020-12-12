Overview

Dr. William Harden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Harden works at Redding Family Medical Group in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.