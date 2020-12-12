Dr. William Harden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Harden, MD
Dr. William Harden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.
Redding Family Medical Group Inc.2510 Airpark Dr Ste 201, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-4907
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Harden saw me for workers comp and he was the most sympathetic, helpful and caring provider I saw in the 9+ years my case dragged on. I saw him for the last two or three years and he did referrals and imaging requests quickly. My primary provider is retiring next month and I am hoping to see Dr. Harden for general care.
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992734412
- Mercy Hosp/Shasta Cascade Program
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Dr. Harden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Harden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Harden works at
Dr. Harden speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Harden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.