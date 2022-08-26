See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Parsons, TN
Dr. William Harb, MD

Colorectal Surgery
23 years of experience

Dr. William Harb, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Parsons, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Harb works at DECATUR COUNTY GENERAL HOSPITAL in Parsons, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Decatur County General Hospital
    969 Tennessee Ave S, Parsons, TN 38363 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 347-2570
    The Colorectal Center
    2004 Hayes St Ste 320, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-7933
    The Colorectal Center
    2011 Church St Ste 703, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 347-2570

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 26, 2022
    Dr. Harb is the best! He's got such a great personality that puts you at ease (which is very helpful when you dread going to the doctor). He is a great listener also which I really appreciate. I had suffered for quite some time before finally seeing him, and I realize now that I shouldn't have waited so long. I always like to read reviews first and do lots of research, and I'm so glad I found him. All of the great reviews speaks to how great a doctor he really is. I am (and will always be) so very thankful to Dr. Harb. I feel so much better now. Thank you, Dr. Harb. Thank you....thank you....thank you!
    Carolyn — Aug 26, 2022
    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
