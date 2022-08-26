Dr. William Harb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Harb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Harb, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Parsons, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Harb works at
Locations
Decatur County General Hospital969 Tennessee Ave S, Parsons, TN 38363 Directions (877) 347-2570
The Colorectal Center2004 Hayes St Ste 320, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-7933
The Colorectal Center2011 Church St Ste 703, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (877) 347-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harb is the best! He's got such a great personality that puts you at ease (which is very helpful when you dread going to the doctor). He is a great listener also which I really appreciate. I had suffered for quite some time before finally seeing him, and I realize now that I shouldn't have waited so long. I always like to read reviews first and do lots of research, and I'm so glad I found him. All of the great reviews speaks to how great a doctor he really is. I am (and will always be) so very thankful to Dr. Harb. I feel so much better now. Thank you, Dr. Harb. Thank you....thank you....thank you!
About Dr. William Harb, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Penn/Allegheny General Hospital
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Tennessee
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harb has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Harb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.