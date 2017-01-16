Overview

Dr. William Hanks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Hanks works at Cardiovascular Consultants - Heart Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

