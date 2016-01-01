Overview

Dr. William Hammonds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Hammonds works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.