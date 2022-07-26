Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Hammond, MD
Dr. William Hammond, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center1301 W Palm Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Directions (904) 202-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Met Dr Hammonds at MD Anderson — the BEST- compassionate/ genuine/ brilliant/ not afraid to say if he doesn’t know but finds a solution— highly recommend. I am a nurse of many years and have been around the “bend” and this doctor is exceptionally bright and proactive in patient care. I would definitely recommend. Compassionate and thorough!!! Love him and appreciate his persistence in the care he provides for his patients.
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.