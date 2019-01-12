See All Neurologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Neurology
3.5 (20)
40 years of experience
Dr. William Hammesfahr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Confusion, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    7316 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 (727) 347-1238

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Confusion
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Confusion
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 12, 2019
    Does anyone know how to reach this doctor all phone numbers are incorrect the 352-217-7245 number is not his number there is another number 352-414-5322 which is listed and it is also not his number does anybody have his contact information phone number particularly !!!!!
    — Jan 12, 2019
    About Dr. William Hammesfahr, MD

    • Neurology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962446500
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hammesfahr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammesfahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammesfahr has seen patients for Confusion, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammesfahr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammesfahr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammesfahr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammesfahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammesfahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

