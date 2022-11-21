Dr. William Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hamilton, MD
Dr. William Hamilton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2501 Parkers Ln Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 769-8441
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2445 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 769-8441
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic10716 Richmond Hwy, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 892-6500
Harborside Surgery Center125 Potomac Psge Ste 200, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (703) 892-6500
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Hamilton replaced both my hips 5 years apart. Hip pain relieved. He and the Anderson Clinic team took great care of me both times. Highly recommend Dr Hamilton for your hip issues.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Anderson Clinic Post Graduate Medical Education Foundation
- University Of Pa Health System
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
