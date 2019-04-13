Overview

Dr. William Hamilton, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jeanes Hospital.



Dr. Hamilton works at Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates LLC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Rockledge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.